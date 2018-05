BRIEF-Tzero And Box Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture To Launch Industry’S First Security Token Exchange

May 22 (Reuters) - Overstock.com Inc:

* TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE

* TZERO SAYS ON MAY 18, CO, BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ENTERED INTO LOI TO FORM EXCHANGE TO LIST & PUBLICLY TRADE SECURITY TOKENS

* TZERO - PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET

* TZERO SAYS APPROVAL OF U.S. SEC WILL BE SOUGHT FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION