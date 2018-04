April 26 (Reuters) - U And I Group Plc:

* U&I GROUP PLC - DISPOSAL OF CHARLTON RIVERSIDE FOR £58 MILLION

* CHARLTON RIVERSIDE ACQUIRED IN 2015 FOR C.£27MILLION, SOLD TO HOUSING ASSOCIATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: