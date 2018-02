Feb 5 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: U-BLOX AG: ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN AND NEW BOARD MEMBER

* FRITZ FAHRNI, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL NOT PRESENT HIMSELF AS A CANDIDATE FOR RE-ELECTION

* ANDRÉ MÜLLER TO BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AT ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)