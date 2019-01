BRIEF-U-Blox Announces New Composition Of Board And Executive Committee

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* EQS-NEWS: U-BLOX AG: NEW COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* GERHARD TRÖSTER AND PAUL VAN ISEGHEM WILL RETIRE, HENCE NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS BOARD MEMBERS AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

* ANNETTE RINCK AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF U-BLOX HOLDING AG

* MARKUS BORCHERT AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF U-BLOX HOLDING AG

* DANIEL AMMANN, MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND RESPONSIBLE FOR POSITIONING AND SHORT-RANGE RADIO PRODUCT CENTERS, DECIDED TO LEAVE CO

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WILL BE REORGANIZED TO COMBINE ALL PRODUCT CENTERS IN ONE GROUP WHICH WILL BE HEADED BY ANDREAS THIEL

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WILL BE COMPOSED OF FIVE MEMBERS

* EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO HAVE THOMAS SEILER, CEO, ROLAND JUD, CFO, ANDREAS THIEL, PRODUCT CENTERS HEAD, JEAN-PIERRE WYSS, RODUCTION AND QUALITY HEAD