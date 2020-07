July 6 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* U-BLOX AG: NOMINAL VALUE REPAYMENT DATE POSTPONED

* NOMINAL VALUE REPAYMENT WAS EXPECTED TO BE ON JULY 9TH 2020 WHEN INVITATION TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY WAS ISSUED

* DUE TO DELAYS CAUSED BY LOCK-DOWN AND COMMERCIAL REGISTER, PAY DATE HAS NOW BEEN FINALLY DETERMINED TO BE ON 14TH OF JULY 2020 AND EX-DATE ON 10TH JULY 2020 (Reporting By Michael Shields)