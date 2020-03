BRIEF-U Blox FY Adjusted Net Profit Down At CHF 32.0 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - U BLOX HOLDING AG:

* FY REVENUES OF CHF 385.1 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 393.3 MILLION LAST YEAR, A DECLINE OF 2.1%

* FY EBIT (ADJUSTED) OF CHF 43.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO CHF 60.4 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FY NET PROFIT (ADJUSTED) BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS OF CHF 32.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO CHF 48.2 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FY EBITDA (ADJUSTED) OF CHF 71.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO CHF 81.2 MILLION LAST YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUE IN RANGE OF CHF 380 MILLION AND 440 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA IN RANGE OF CHF 40 MILLION AND 80 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2020 EBIT IN RANGE OF CHF 0 MILLION AND 30 MILLION