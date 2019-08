BRIEF-U-Blox H1 Adjusted Net Profits Down At 13.6 Million Euros

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U BLOX HOLDING AG:

* REPORTS FIRST HALF 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* H1 REVENUES OF CHF 190.6 MILLION COMPARED TO H1.2018 REVENUES OF CHF 199.0 MILLION, A DECLINE OF 4.2%

* H1 GROSS PROFIT (ADJUSTED) WAS CHF 86.1 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 94.0 MILLION IN H1.2018, A DECLINE OF 8.4%

* H1 EBIT (ADJUSTED) FELL TO CHF 19.7 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 34.9 MILLION IN H1.2018

* H1 NET PROFITS (ADJUSTED) WERE CHF 13.6 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 30.2 MILLION IN H1.2018

* SECOND HALF OF 2019 WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN IMPACTED BY MACRO-ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES

* NEW 2019 GUIDANCE: REVENUES OF CHF 380 MILLION TO 400 MILLION, A GROWTH OF 0% TO 5% OVER 2018

* SEES 2019 EBITDA OF BETWEEN CHF 50 MILLION TO 60 MILLION

* SEES 2019 EBIT OF BETWEEN CHF 15 MILLION TO 27 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)