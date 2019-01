Jan 2 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* U BLOX HOLDING - FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST INTERDIGITAL IN ORDER TO OBTAIN FRAND LICENSE TO INTERDIGITAL’S 2G, 3G & 4G PATENTS

* U BLOX HOLDING-CONCURRENT TO FILING LAWSUIT, CO ASKED COURT FOR IMMEDIATE TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AND PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION AGAINST INTERDIGITAL