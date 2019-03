March 15 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* FY REVENUES AT CHF 393.3 MILLION, EBIT OF CHF 48.3 MILLION, EBITDA OF CHF 71.6 MILLION

* SALES TARGET FOR 2019 IS CHF 460 MILLION TO 490 MILLION, WITH EBITDA OF CHF 70 MILLION TO 90 MILLION AND EBIT OF CHF 30 MILLION TO 45 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.60 PER SHARE