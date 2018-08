BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 Net Profit Up 39.3 Pct To CHF 25.1 Million

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* H1 2.6% INCREASE IN REVENUES FROM CHF 193.9 MILLION TO CHF 199.0 MILLION.

* H1 EBIT FELL BY 3.3% TO CHF 28.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING A MARGIN OF 14.3% AS GUIDED FOR THIS FISCAL YEAR.

* H1 NET PROFIT SAW A 39.3% INCREASE TO CHF 25.1 MILLION, A NET PROFIT MARGIN OF 12.6% (H1/2017: 9.3%).

* FULL-YEAR REVENUE, EBITDA AND EBIT GUIDANCE HAVE BEEN SLIGHTLY REDUCED.

* SEES FY 2018 UPDATED EBITDA OF BETWEEN CHF 90 MILLION AND CHF 100 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EBIT OF BETWEEN CHF 60 MILLION AND CHF 65 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF BETWEEN CHF 435 MILLION AND CHF 445 MILLION