BRIEF-U-Blox To Hold EGM With Regard To Nominal Value Increase

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U BLOX HOLDING AG:

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH REGARD TO CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH CONVERSION OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES (NOMINAL VALUE INCREASE)

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE ON 12. DECEMBER

* POSSIBILITY OF DISTRIBUTING DIVIDENDS FROM CAPITAL INVESTMENT RESERVES WITHOUT WITHHOLDING TAX WILL BE REDUCED TO 50%

* IN ORDER TO ENABLE SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE TAX-FREE DIVIDENDS IN FUTURE, CAPITAL RESERVES ARE TO BE CONVERTED INTO NOMINAL VALUE

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IS TO BE USED TO RESTORE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL THAT EXPIRED AT END OF 2018 IN ORDER TO ALLOW COMPANY CHANCE FOR ANY POSSIBLE FUTURE ACQUISITIONS

* AFTER 1 JANUARY 2020, NOMINAL VALUE INCREASE WILL AGAIN OFFER POSSIBILITY OF DISTRIBUTING WITHHOLDING TAX-FREE DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS IN FORM OF NOMINAL VALUE REPAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)