Nov 21 (Reuters) - U BLOX HOLDING AG:

* UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018, AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2019

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES OF BETWEEN CHF 400 AND 410 MILLION, WITH EBIT IN RANGE OF CHF 47 TO 52 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA BETWEEN CHF 70 TO 75 MILLION

* FOR 2022, U-BLOX SETS GOAL TO ACHIEVE REVENUES BETWEEN CHF 700 MILLION AND CHF 800 MILLION

* FOR 2019 SEES REVENUE BETWEEN CHF 460 MILLION AND 490 MILLION, EBITDA CHF 70-90MLN, EBIT CHF 30-45 MILLION