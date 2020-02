Feb 14 (Reuters) - U City PCL:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1.84 BILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 639.9 MILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 10.15 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 6.61 BILLION BAHT

* CO’S OPERATIONS WILL BE AFFECTED BY VARIOUS RISKS FACTORS SUCH AS THE OUTBREAK OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: