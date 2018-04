April 3 (Reuters) - UAC of Nigeria PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 3.25 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 8.37 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY REVENUE OF 89.18 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 82.57 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​