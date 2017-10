Oct 19 (Reuters) - NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE:

* UAC OF NIGERIA SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE FOR APPROVAL AND LISTING OF A RIGHTS ISSUE OF 960.4 MILLION SHARES

* QUALIFICATION DATE FOR UAC OF NIGERIA RIGHTS ISSUE IS OCTOBER 19

* UAC SEEKS LISTING OF SHARES OF 50 KOBO EACH AT N16.00 PER SHARE ON BASIS OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 2 SHARES HELD‍​ Source: bit.ly/2gv0AIv Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)