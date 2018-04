April 25 (Reuters) - UACN Property Development Company Plc :

* Q1 ENDED MARCH 2018 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 745.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.06 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 600.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.56 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2vKWTVY Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)