April 25 (Reuters) - UACN Property Development Company Plc :

* SAYS RETIREMENT OF HAKEEM OGUNNIRAN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

* APPOINTED ADENIUN TAIWO TO ACT IN THE POSITION OF MANAGING DIRECTOR UNTIL A NEW APPOINTMENT IS MADE Source: bit.ly/2HrPfRv Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)