April 23 (Reuters) -

* UAE TELECOM REGULATOR APPROVES MIND MINA TELEMEDICINE, NEXTGENGP, TELEHEALTH, VSEE, OKADOC, DOXY.ME, AND GETBEE APPLICATIONS TO HELP HOSPITALS PROVIDE REMOTE HEALTH CARE - UAE’S WAM NEWS AGENCY

* TELECOM OPERATORS DU AND ETISALAT TO PROVIDE ACCES TO APPS ON “EXCEPTIONAL BASIS AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE” (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)