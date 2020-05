May 16 (Reuters) -

* UAE CENTRAL BANK SAYS 77% OF 50 BILLION DIRHAM LIQUIDITY FACILITY AGAINST CORONAVIRUS IMPACT HAS BEEN DRAWN DOWN - STATEMENT

* CENTRAL BANK URGES BANKS TO DRAW DOWN ALLOCATED FUNDING TO SUPPORT ECONOMY (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Andrew Heavens)