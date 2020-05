BRIEF-UAE Joins A Joint Ministerial Statement To Ensure Continuity Of Global Supply Chains

May 3 (Reuters) - MINISTRY OF ECONOMY-UAE:

* UAE HAS JOINED A JOINT MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY SEVERAL COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD, EXPRESSING THEIR COMMITMENT TO KEEPING SUPPLY CHAINS OPEN IN FACE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* THE INITIATIVE BY NEW ZEALAND AND SINGAPORE STIPULATES THAT THE SIGNATORY COUNTRIES PLEDGE THEIR COMMITMENT TO ENSURING THE CONTINUITY AND INTERCONNECTIVITY OF SUPPLY CHAINS DURING PANDEMIC CRISIS

* SULTAN BIN SAEED AL MANSOORI, UAE MINISTER OF ECONOMY,IN A LETTER TO HIS COUNTERPART DAVID PARKER, MINISTER FOR TRADE AND EXPORT GROWTH, NEW ZEALAND, CONFIRMED THAT UAE JOINS AND ENDORSES MINISTERIAL STATEMENT

* APART FROM NEW ZEALAND AND SINGAPORE, SIGNATORIES OF THE STATEMENT, ALONGSIDE UAE, INCLUDE AUSTRALIA, BRUNEI, CANADA, CHILE, LAOS, MYANMAR AND URUGUAY TO DATE

* THE SIGNATORY COUNTRIES AFFIRMED THROUGH JOINT MINISTERIAL STATEMENT THAT THEY WILL WORK TO KEEP TRADE LINES, INCLUDING AIR AND SEA FREIGHT OPERATIONS, OPEN IN ORDER TO FACILITATE FLOW OF GOODS, INCLUDING ESSENTIAL ITEMS

* THE SIGNATORIES FURTHER EMPHASIZED THE IMPORTANCE OF REFRAINING FROM IMPOSING CONTROLS THAT HINDER EXPORTS OR APPLYING TARIFF OR NON-TARIFF BARRIERS TO TRADE AND REMOVING ANY EXISTING MEASURES THAT RESTRICT SUPPLY OF BASIC COMMODITIES, ESPECIALLY MEDICAL SUPPLIES DURING ONGOING CRISIS

* THE SIGNATORY STATES FURTHER INDICATED THAT THEY WILL WORK WITH VARIOUS OTHER COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD THAT SHARE THEIR INTERESTS TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF TRADE WITHOUT OBSTACLES AND TO MAINTAIN VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE OF TRADE TO SUPPORT CONTINUITY, SAFETY AND INTERCONNECTIVITY OF SUPPLY CHAINS AT GLOBAL LEVEL