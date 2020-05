BRIEF-UAE Launches Initiative for Unified Legislative Framework For Islamic Finance- Dubai Media Office

May 6 (Reuters) - DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE:

* UAE LAUNCHES A NEW INITIATIVE TO CREATE A UNIFIED GLOBAL LEGAL AND LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK FOR THE ISLAMIC FINANCE SECTOR

* INITIATIVE LAUNCHED BY THE UAE MINISTRY OF FINANCE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ISLAMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK (IDB) AND THE DUBAI ISLAMIC ECONOMY DEVELOPMENT CENTRE (DIEDC)

* GLOBAL LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK IS SET TO ENABLE THE ISLAMIC ECONOMY TO EXPAND ITS REACH AND RESPONDS TO CALLS FOR GREATER STANDARDISATION WITHIN THE SECTOR

* MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING HAS ALREADY BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN DIEDC AND THE ACCOUNTING AND AUDITING ORGANIZATION FOR ISLAMIC FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (AAOIFI)

* DIEDC TO USE AAOIFI’S STANDARDS AS A REFERENCE IN BUILDING THE INTERNATIONAL LEGAL FRAMEWORK WITH THE GUIDANCE OF THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND IDB

* NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT HAS BEEN RECENTLY APPOINTED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ADVICE IN DRAFTING THE CODE FOR THE GLOBAL FRAMEWORK Source: (bit.ly/2SGnYmi)