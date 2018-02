Feb 14 (Reuters) - AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT:

* FY NET PROFIT 60.8 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 58.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 131.8 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 112.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 6 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: