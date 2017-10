BRIEF-UAE's Aldar Properties awards contract for bridges on Reem Island

Oct 1 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES:

* AWARDS 745 MILLION DIRHAMS CONTRACT TO CONSTRUCTION GROUP CONTRACTING HOUSE FOR BRIDGES ON REEM ISLAND

* APPOINTS CONSTRUCTION GROUP CONTRACTING HOUSE AS MAIN CONTRACTOR AND EARLY WORKS PACKAGE PROVIDER FOR BRIDGES ON REEM ISLAND

* CONTRACT COMMENCES WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, COMPRISES CONSTRUCTION OF 6 APARTMENT TOWERS FOLLOWING SHORING, PILING AND EARTHWORKS ON SITE

* SAYS APARTMENTS WILL BE READY FOR HANDOVER DURING FIRST QUARTER OF 2020