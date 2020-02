Feb 16 (Reuters) - AMANAT HOLDINGS:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 60 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 42.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 2.2 FILS PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS 142.1 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 46.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO