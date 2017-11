Nov 29 (Reuters) - AMANAT HOLDINGS:

* KHALDOUN ALHAJ HASAN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SHAMSHEER VAYALIL WILL ASSUME DUTIES OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER‍​

* RANJIT BHONSLE RESIGNS AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* MOHAMED HAMADE WILL ASSUME DUTIES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER