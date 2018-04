April 9 (Reuters) - AMANAT HOLDINGS PJSC:

* AIMS INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN HEALTH CARE AND EDUCATION SECTORS OUTSIDE GCC MARKETS

* AMANAT HOLDINGS SAYS CO’S REFRESHED INVESTMENT STRATEGY IS BUILT ON INVESTING IN HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION SECTORS, COMPLEMENTARY GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS, ACTIVE INVESTING STYLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: