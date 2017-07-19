FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UAE's Commercial Bank International Q2 profit falls
July 19, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-UAE's Commercial Bank International Q2 profit falls

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank International:

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 31.7 million dirhams versus 32.2 million dirhams year ago

* H1 net profit 52.4 million dirhams

* As of end-June 2017, customer deposits 14.03 billion dirhams, up by 19 percent year-on-year

* As of end-June 2017, net loans and advances 13.57 billion dirhams, up by 6 percent year-on-year

* As of end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio stable at 14.6 percent Source: (bit.ly/2tFozVS) Source: (bit.ly/2u8Nsg1) Further company coverage: )

