March 2 (Reuters) - DANA GAS:

* NO IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON OPERATIONS

* HAS APPOINTED EPC CONTRACTOR FOR FIRST OF TWO 250 MMSCF/D GAS PROCESSING TRAINS PLANNED AT KHOR MOR GAS PROCESSING PLANT

* IMPLEMENTATION OF FIRST 250 MMSCF/D GAS PROCESSING TRAIN WILL BE CARRIED OUT IMMEDIATELY AND FIRST GAS IS EXPECTED BY Q1 2022

* SECOND PHASE WILL TAKE TOTAL PRODUCTION TO 900 MMSCF/D BY END OF 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: