April 8 (Reuters) - DANA GAS:

* STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS ASSETS IN EGYPT, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE OF THOSE ASSETS, IS STILL ONGOING

* PROCESS HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY CURRENT COVID 19

* COMPANY IS NOT ABLE TO PREDICT WHEN THIS PROCESS MAY COMPLETE Source: (bit.ly/2XpRq2K) Further company coverage: