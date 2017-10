Oct 22 (Reuters) - DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT:

* SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HUAWEI TO DELIVER SMARTER PROPERTIES

* 5-YEAR MOU WITH HUAWEI WILL COVER INTRODUCTION OF STATE OF ART NETWORKS AND VOICE OVER INTERNET PROTOCOL CAPABILITIES IN NUMEROUS PROPERTIES

* PARTNERSHIP WILL PROVIDE RESIDENTS OF DEYAAR PROPERTIES WITH CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, SMART HOME APPLICATIONS, STATE OF ART NETWORK FACILITIES