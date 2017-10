BRIEF-UAE's du launches three new divisions

Oct 18 (Reuters) - EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES, AS PART OF STRATEGIC APPROACH TO DRIVE CO’S TRANSFORMATION AGENDA AND ALLOW EXPANSION INTO NEW AREAS OF GROWTH

* CHANGES ANNOUNCED INCLUDE CREATION OF 3 NEW DIVISION, INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY (ICT) SOLUTIONS DIVISION, DIGITAL LIFESTYLE & INNOVATION DIVISION AND INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION

* SAYS NEWLY FORMED ICT SOLUTIONS DIVISION WILL PROVIDE UAE GOVERNMENT ENTITIES AND ENTERPRISES WITH ADVANCED END-TO-END ICT INFRASTRUCTURE AND SERVICES INCLUDING ENTERPRISE NETWORKS, SECURITY, DATA CENTER SERVICES, AS WELL AS CLOUD SERVICES AND APPLICATIONS

* SAYS NEWLY FORMED ICT SOLUTIONS DIVISION WILL BE HEADED BY FARID FARAIDOONI

* SAYS DIGITAL LIFESTYLE AND INNOVATION DIVISION WILL BE FOCUSED ON DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR UAE CONSUMERS INCLUDING VIDEO AND SMART HOME SERVICES

* SAYS INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION WILL CONSOLIDATE ALL INFRASTRUCTURE, NETWORK AND DATA CENTER OPERATIONS UNDER THE EITC UMBRELLA