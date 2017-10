Aug 7 (Reuters) - ESHRAQ PROPERTIES COMPANY

* Q2 NET PROFIT 636,000 DIRHAMS VERSUS LOSS OF 101.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 5.5 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 6.2 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPOINTS AL SWEIDI AND SHAMS CONTRACTING AS MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR MARINA RISE PROJECT FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 144 MILLION DIRHAMS