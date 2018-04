April 26 (Reuters) - EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP CO PJSC:

* AGREES WITH CK HUTCHISON TO MERGE THEIR OPERATIONS IN SRI LANKA

* SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO MERGE MOBILE OPERATIONS IN SRI LANKA

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS PART OF STATED STRATEGY AND ONGOING EFFORTS OF PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION OF ETISALAT GROUP

* SAYS UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, CKHH GROUP WILL HAVE MAJORITY AND CONTROLING STAKE IN HUTCH LANKA Source:(bit.ly/2FilZuL)