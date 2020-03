March 16 (Reuters) - FEDERAL TAX AUTHORITY:

* REPORTS 21% GROWTH IN VALUE OF TAX RETURNS SUBMITTED TO AUTHORITY IN 2019

* REPORTS 7% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF REGISTRANTS WITH AUTHORITY IN 2019

* TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTRANTS FOR VALUE ADDED TAX REACHED 320,440 IN 2019

* NUMBER OF REGISTRANTS FOR EXCISE TAX TOTALLED 1,100 IN 2019