April 8 (Reuters) - GULF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES :

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE DECREASED BY AED 503.3 MILLION

* CAPITAL DECREASE TO EXTINGUISH ACCUMULATED LOSSES AS OF DEC 31

* TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY UP TO AED 500 MILLION BY WAY OF RIGHTS ISSUE