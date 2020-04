April 12 (Reuters) - GULF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES :

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PLANNED CAPITAL RESTRUCTURING

* SHAREHOLDERS PASS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR CAPITAL REDUCTION FOLLOWED BY A CAPITAL INCREASE BY WAY OF RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE WILL INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO AED 500 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF AED 1 Further company coverage: