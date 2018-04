April 22 (Reuters) - MANAZEL REAL ESTATE:

* ANNOUNCES CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS WITH INVESTMENTS EXCEEDING AED 500 MILLION

* SIGNS CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH TASAMEEM REAL ESTATE TO DEVELOP THREE NEW PROJECTS IN YAS ISLAND, DUBAI SILICON OASIS, JUMEIRAH VILLAGE TRIANGLE

* THIS MOVE IS PART OF A SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS BEING HELD WITH OTHER INVESTORS FOR CO-DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN UAE, SOUTH AFRICA AND THE REGION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: