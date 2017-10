BRIEF-UAE's RAKBANK Q3 profit rises

Oct 23 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH :

* Q3 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTBALE TO SHAREHOLDERS 223.5 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 107.9 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 625.6 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 604.2 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 31.5 BILLION DIRHAMS

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, GROSS LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 32.6 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 12.5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 20.4 PCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )