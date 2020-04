April 5 (Reuters) - UNITED ARAB BANK PJSC:

* MAINTAINS AN EXPOSURE OF AED 129.8 MILLION IN FORM OF FUNDED EXPOSURE

* AED 5.5 MILLION IN FORM OF NON- FUNDED EXPOSURE TO NMC MEDICAL GROUP

* HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF AED 135.3 MILLION TO NMC Source: (bit.ly/2UHFdos)