Feb 12 (Reuters) - UNITED FIDELITY INSURANCE COMPANY :

* FY NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 221.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 146.2 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* WITH A PROJECTED TOP-LINE INCREASE OF 43% IN 2020, CO IS YET AGAIN AIMING TO HAVE SUSTAINABLE PROFIT Source: (bit.ly/2ULJZls) Further company coverage: