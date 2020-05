May 5 (Reuters) - UNITED FIDELITY INSURANCE COMPANY :

* ACCUMULATED LOSSES STAND AT 25.7 MILLION DIRHAMS AS OF Q1, 2020

* ACCUMULATED LOSSES TO CAPITAL RATIO 25.7%

* BASED ON OUR BUSINESS PLAN, CONFIDENT THAT LOSSES WILL BE LESS THAN 20% OF CAPITAL BY END OF 2020