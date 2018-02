Feb 9 (Reuters) - Uber CEO:

* UBER CEO, ON SETTLEMENT WITH WAYMO, SAYS “WE DO NOT BELIEVE THAT ANY TRADE SECRETS MADE THEIR WAY FROM WAYMO TO UBER”

* UBER CEO, ON SETTLEMENT WITH WAYMO, SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE UBER HAS USED ANY OF WAYMO’S PROPRIETARY INFORMATION IN ITS SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY Source text - (ubr.to/2EdMPs5) Further company coverage: