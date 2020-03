March 23 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER CEO URGES U.S. LEADERS TO MAKE SURE UBER DRIVERS ALONG WITH INDEPENDENT WORKERS IN GIG ECONOMY GET SUPPORT IN COVID-19 STIMULUS PACKAGES - TWEET

* UBER CEO SAYS ASKED LAWMAKERS TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE UBER TO PROVIDE NEW BENEFITS AND PROTECTIONS TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS GOING FORWARD - TWEET