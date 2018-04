April 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER COO SAYS INDIA IS A CORE MARKET FOR UBER NOW AND IN THE FUTURE

* UBER COO SAYS DOUBLING DOWN ON OUR INVESTMENTS IN INDIA

* UBER COO SAYS RECENT MERGER IN SOUTHEAST ASIA HAS FREED UP RESOURCES TO INVEST IN PEOPLE, PRODUCTS AND PARTNERSHIPS IN INDIA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)