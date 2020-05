May 18 (Reuters) -

* UBER CUTS 3,000 MORE JOBS, SHUTS 45 OFFICES IN CORONAVIRUS CRUNCH - WSJ

* UBER IS ALSO EXPLORING SELLING NONCORE BUSINESSES - WSJ

* UBER IS ALSO CONSIDERING MOVING ITS ASIA HEADQUARTERS FROM SINGAPORE TO A DIFFERENT MARKET- WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2X4SDuI