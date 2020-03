March 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER EATS - “ANNOUNCES EFFORTS TO SUPPORT U.S. & CANADA RESTAURANT INDUSTRY AMID COVID-19 CONCERNS”

* UBER EATS - “SEEKS TO INCREASE DEMAND TO LOCAL RESTAURANTS BY OFFERING FREE DELIVERY AND PROMOTING INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS.”

* UBER EATS - "INTRODUCES NEW OPT-IN PROGRAM FOR US AND CANADA RESTAURANTS TO RECEIVE DAILY PAYOUTS, RATHER THAN COMPANY'S STANDARD WEEKLY PAYOUT"