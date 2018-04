April 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO LONG TERM SUSTAINABILITY OF INDIA MARKET

* UBER INDIA EXEC SAYS NO MAJOR PLANS TO EXPAND TO MORE CITIES IN INDIA

* UBER EXEC SAYS NO INTEREST IN TAKING A MINORITY STAKE IN INDIA

* UBER EXEC SAYS ALWAYS OPEN TO HAVING CONVERSATIONS WITH PARTNERS IN INDIA