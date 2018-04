BRIEF-Uber Expands Uber Bike By Jump To Washington, DC

April 11 (Reuters) - Uber:

* UBER SAYS STARTING WEDNESDAY, EXPANDING UBER BIKE BY JUMP TO WASHINGTON, DC

* UBER SAYS LATER THIS MONTH IN SAN FRANCISCO, LAUNCHING UBER RENT POWERED BY GETAROUND

* UBER SAYS UBER MOVEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO 12 NEW CITIES, INCLUDING AMSTERDAM, BANGALORE, BRISBANE, CAIRO, HYDERABAD, MELBOURNE, MUMBAI, OTHERS

* UBER SAYS HAS SIGNED PARTNERSHIP WITH MASABI, A PUBLIC TRANSIT MOBILE TICKETING CO, TO LET UBER CUSTOMERS BOOK AND USE TRANSIT TICKETS IN APP