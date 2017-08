Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* Uber plans to wind down U.S. car-leasing business - WSJ, citing sources

* As many as 500 jobs could be affected by the exit of the Xchange Leasing Program, representing roughly 3 percent of Uber's 15,000-employee staff - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2fqfrTI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)