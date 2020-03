March 31 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER PROVIDES UBERMEDIC TO ASSIST HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN INDIA

* UBER - DEPLOYING TECHNOLOGY AND MAKING AVAILABLE OUR WIDE NETWORK OF DRIVERS TO HEALTHCARE AUTHORITIES IN INDIA THROUGH NEW SERVICE – UBERMEDIC

* UBER - HOSPITALS THAT WE HAVE PARTNERED WITH SO FAR ARE STANPLUS, HYDERABAD AND METROPOLIS HEALTHCARE, MUMBAI